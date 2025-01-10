Arsonist in Australia forced to strip after accidentally setting own pants on fire

Arsonist in Australia forced to strip after setting own pants on fire

A suspected arsonist in Australia found out the hard way that it’s not only liars who have their pants on fire.

According to ABC News, the suspect accidentally set themselves on fire while trying to start a blaze at a fast food outlet on Christmas Day last year.

Security footage showed two suspects clad entirely in black approaching the fast food store just before 3am on 25 Dec. Armed with flammable liquid, the pair began their attempt to start a fire.

Then, in a case of absolutely instant karma, one of the arsonists instantly caught fire as they were starting the blaze.

A massive blaze completely engulfed their pants as the suspect scampered offscreen in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

The other suspect quickly collected their equipment before rushing to help his burning accomplice.

ABC reports the suspect was also seen stripping their pants while fleeing the scene.

Police on the hunt for arsonists

According to 7News Australia, the sprinkler system eventually came on and prevented the restaurant from sustaining significant damage.

After the incident, the arsonists left the scene in a white Toyota Tarago driven by a third suspect.

Police are currently searching for the three suspects.

The Australian Metropolitan Fire Service recommends those whose clothes have been set ablaze to stop, drop, and roll.

Additionally, once the fire has been put out, they recommend removing jewellery and clothing from the burned area of the body, provided the clothing isn’t stuck to the skin. They should then treat the injury with cool running water for about 20 minutes.

