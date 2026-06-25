Arsonists set fire to M’sian restaurant the night before its opening

Restaurant in Johor Bahru set on fire the night before opening day by masked arsonists

In the early hours of 19 June, a group of arsonists set a restaurant in Johor Bahru on fire just a day before its grand opening.

According to the New Straits Times, police are currently searching for the masked men responsible for the fire.

Security footage shows arsonists in action

Footage of the arsonists setting the restaurant ablaze is being circulated online. It shows two masked individuals in motorcycle helmets walking through the restaurant at around 3.32am on 19 June.

Both carried a weapon, likely a machete, along with a large canister of fuel that they poured all over the premises.

They also proceeded to splash red paint at the restaurant before lighting a spark.

A fire quickly erupted, lighting up not only the restaurant but also both arsonists’ feet. They can be seen scampering away as smoke filled the screen.

Police investigation underway

According to the Malay Mail, the Johor Fire and Rescue Department was alerted to the fire at 3.43am. When the response team arrived at the scene, the fire had already been put out using eight fire extinguishers.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The arson caused approximately RM200,000 (S$63,070) in damages. It is unclear why the nasi kandar restaurant in Bandar Dato’ Onn was targeted.

The restaurant had been set to open on 20 June, along with promos for free food. Investigations are currently still underway.

Also read: Loansharks from S’pore set wrong Johor home on fire, apologises thereafter



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Featured image adapted from Reddit.