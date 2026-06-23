Loansharks from S’pore set wrong Johor home on fire, apologises thereafter

Singapore loansharks set fire to 70-year-old woman’s Johor Bahru home

Loansharks from Singapore mistakenly set fire to a 70-year-old woman’s home in Permas Jaya, Johor Bahru, while targeting her neighbours.

At around 5am on 11 June, the property and a rear sedan parked behind the gate were set ablaze.

Neighbours spotted the flames in time and helped extinguish the fire.

Family on holiday when their home was set on fire

The fire was intended to pressure a Malaysian worker who borrowed money from Singapore loansharks.

Lin Xiuyu (name transliterated from Mandarin), who is the homeowner, said she had never borrowed money from anyone.

Her daughter, Chen Lifen (name transliterated from Mandarin), explained that the entire family was away on a holiday in Penang when the arson took place.

She only learned of the fire after the neighbour called.

Loansharks left a note claiming a debt was unpaid and threatened further action.

Victim’s next-door neighbour was the actual target

When the family subsequently contacted the phone number provided by the loansharks to clarify the situation, the syndicate members confessed that the actual target was their next-door neighbour.

They even sent over photos and personal data of the debtor, asking the victims to “help” them pressure the neighbour for the money.

Victim told to get compensation from actual debtor

According to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Chen shared that the loansharks issued an apology but told her to seek compensation from the next-door neighbour instead.

She added that the family is currently waiting for the official fire assessment report from the Johor Fire and Rescue Department before they can approach the insurance provider for repairs, estimated at least RM20,000 (S$6,300).

Neighbour admitted to owing S$1,800 to loansharks

When asking the defaulting neighbour, he admitted that he had initially borrowed S$1,800, but he was requested to pay S$6,000.

Because his bank accounts were frozen, he could not make the payments.

The neighbour also revealed that he had borrowed from the loansharks a few years ago, which previously resulted in his own house being splashed with red paint.

“This incident has left the entire row of residents living in absolute terror,” Ms Tan expressed. “Everyone is terrified that they will be the next collateral damage.”

Neighbours also noted seeing suspicious individuals loitering near the residential area days before the attack, believed to be scouting targets.

Also read: Loansharks from S’pore allegedly set fire to house in M’sia despite debtor’s death

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Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily News.