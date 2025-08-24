Taiwanese singer Aska Yang falls off stage during concert in China, says he’s fine

Audible ‘splat’ heard as Taiwanese singer Aska Yang falls off stage

While performing during a concert in China, Taiwanese singer Aska Yang (杨宗纬) shocked the audience when he suddenly plummeted from the stage in mid-song.

Videos of the incident on XiaoHongShu showed the singer stepping into thin air and falling sideways off the stage.

Aska Yang falls while singing hit song

The incident took place on Saturday (23 Aug) night during a concert in Xining, Qinghai province, where Yang was one of four singers performing.

However, as he was singing his hit song “Over The Hills” (越过山丘), he suddenly fell off the stage and landed with a loud “splat” on the floor below.

Another video showed him falling from a considerable height and landing on his left side on top of some planks.

Audience members were heard gasping at the startling development.

Singer appears to be in pain & unable to walk

As he was being helped away by staff, Yang’s face was contorted in pain.

He also stopped and crouched over for a while, as if unable to walk further.

At one point, he had to be supported by a staff member and appeared to have been supplied oxygen.

He was eventually escorted to an ambulance.

Singer conveyed to nearest major hospital: Organisers

In a statement carried by the Chinese media, the concert’s organisers Dongting Music said the on-site medical team was immediately activated after Yang accidentally fell off the stage.

They gave him initial treatment and conveyed him to the nearest major hospital for a comprehensive examination and treatment.

As the artist’s health and safety is its primary concern, its entire workforce is ensuring he receives the most appropriate medical care, it added.

It sincerely apologised for the disruption to the performance and the shock and worry it caused attendees.

Urging the public to “stay calm”, it promised to release further update promptly via official channels.

Aska Yang says he’s fine

In a Weibo post early on Sunday (24 Aug) morning, Yang assured fans that he was “fine” and apologised for causing concern.

He thanked the organisers for their hard work and praised the medical staff for putting him at ease.

He also felt sorry for the musicians and his colleagues, and urged his mother not to go on social media.

