Video Screen Falls & Injures Dancers At Hong Kong Concert, Government To Review Safety Procedures

Giant Video Screen Falls On 2 Dancers During Mirror Concert In Hong Kong Coliseum

Concerts are supposed to be a place where both audiences and performers can have fun and make good memories.

However, a recent showcase in Hong Kong ended in tragedy when a huge video screen suddenly fell from the ceiling above the stage, injuring two dancers.

One of the victims suffered severe head and neck injuries and remains in the intensive care unit (ICU). The other also sustained head injuries but is in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations found that a metal cord had snapped, causing the screen to come crashing down.

Video screen falls & injures dancers on stage at Mirror concert

On Thursday (28 Jul), popular Cantopop boyband Mirror held a concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum, the fourth of 12 scheduled shows.

Apple Daily reports that at about 10.30pm, one of the large video screens hanging above the stage suddenly fell, hitting two dancers.

Graphic clips showing one of the dancers being crushed by the massive structure went viral online, shocking the Internet.

The recordings may be distressing to some so do proceed with caution if you decide to watch them.

After the accident, Mirror’s manager, who was understandably in shock, asked the panicking audience to leave the venue immediately.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene 10 minutes later to tend to the victims, who were lying on the ground but still conscious.

They were subsequently conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Additionally, three audience members are in the hospital to receive treatment for shock, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports.

In fact, the incident was so shocking that the Hong Kong Red Cross activated an emergency psychological support service for anyone who may have been emotionally affected by it.

One dancer in serious condition

HK01 states that one of the dancers suffered relatively minor injuries and is in stable condition.

The other, however, is in the ICU with severe head and neck injuries, a brain haemorrhage, and a fracture of the fourth cervical vertebrae.

He was reportedly wide awake and could communicate with doctors but still requires major surgery.

Doctors reportedly began operating on him at 11.30am today (29 Jul). The procedure was expected to take at least seven to eight hours.

Hong Kong Chief Executive orders investigation

A little past midnight on Friday (29 Jul), Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee shared a statement on Facebook expressing his shock at the incident and wishing the victims a speedy recovery.

He also called on the relevant authorities to conduct thorough investigations and review the safety procedures for similar events.

Kevin Yeung, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, later revealed the findings from preliminary inspections.

Apparently, one of two metal cords holding the giant screen up had snapped, causing it to fall. Apple Daily reports that the screen measures about four metres in height and length, and weighs about 600kg.

Mr Yeung has vowed to continue looking into the cause of the accident with a special task force.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun added that Labour Department officers have collected evidence at the venue and will carry out enforcement action if necessary.

Meanwhile, concert organiser MakerVille announced that all remaining shows will be cancelled in light of the accident.

They will be making arrangements for ticket refunds, including for those who attended the 28 Jul showcase.

Wishing the victims a speedy & smooth recovery

While it’s a relief that there were no fatalities, one victim still sustained injuries that will very likely change his life forever.

Hopefully, whatever medical procedure or treatment he undergoes will be a success and he will somehow be able to make a miraculous full recovery.

We also hope that more stringent safety measures will be put in place to ensure that such a horrifying situation does not happen again.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Real Hong Kong News on Facebook and 星島頭條 on Facebook.

