Police In China Drop Assault Charges Against Father Who Beat Up His Daughter’s Molester

Assault Charges Against Father For Beating Up Daughter’s Molester Dropped

Out of a strong sense of duty and love, most parents will understandably go to extreme lengths to protect their children. In situations where they’re preventing their ‘lil ones from falling victims to heinous crimes, it’s even hard to fault them if they’re overly excessive with their actions.

Recently in China, a man assaulted the individual responsible for molesting his daughter. He then turned himself in to the police and confessed to the offence.

While the local police initially charged him for assault, the charge was later dropped as the father had accepted the punishment for his crime.

Father in China assaulted daughter’s alleged molester

According to a report by Sohu, the incident occurred in the Baishui county region of China.

On Tuesday (12 Jul) at about 11am, 35-year-old Mr Zhang discovered that a man had recently molested his daughter.

Enraged, he rushed to the residence of his daughter’s assaulter and kicked the man to the ground.

Mr Zhang then reportedly delivered two to three punches towards the man’s head before smashing a porcelain bowl on it.

A local medical examiner revealed that the man suffered second-degree injuries as a result of the assault. His report did not provide any further details on the specifics of the injuries.

Authorities drops assault charges against father

8world News reports that the local police region initially charged Mr Zhang with assault.

However, prosecutors later reversed the decision.

In a statement posted by the public prosecutor’s office in Baishui, this was apparently due to Mr Zhang turning himself in and confessing to his crime.

He had furthermore accepted his punishment while the alleged molester had also committed a serious offence.

After considering factors such as the consequences and reasons behind the assault, the prosecution decided to drop Mr Zhang’s charge.

Still wrong for one to take justice into their own hands

It is certainly understandable for Mr Zhang to instinctively seek justice for what had happened to his daughter.

However, it’s still wrong of him to take justice into their own hands and carry out violent deeds against the molester.

Thankfully, Mr Zhang’s acceptance of his culpability shows a willingness on his part to change for the better. We also hope that his daughter, with time, will recover from the incident.

Featured image adapted from Yunnan Exploration.