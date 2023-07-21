S’pore Audi Driver Fails To Park Properly, Receives Rude Note & Colouring Exercise On Windscreen

Audi Driver Receives Rude Note On Windscreen For Parking Too Close To One Side

Space is a luxury in Singapore, even when it comes to vehicles and parking lots. So when the driver of a red Audi failed to park their car properly, nearly infringing on the next lot, other vehicle owners were understandably unhappy.

One was especially frustrated to the point where they stuck a rude note on the car’s windscreen criticising the driver’s parking skills.

The person also left a colouring exercise sheet, presumably so the driver could practise ‘staying within the lines’.

Audi driver gets rude note questioning their coital skills

On Thursday (20 July), an anonymous user took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to share a hilarious sight at an undisclosed carpark in Singapore.

The pictures showed a red Audi parked extremely close to the left side of a parking lot, likely inconveniencing the vehicle parked beside it.

A closer look at the photos would lead anyone to notice the two sheets of paper on the car’s windscreen, possibly from the same person.

The message on the first sheet of paper was crude and to the point:

I hope you don’t f**k like you park! You’ll never get it in.

Evidently, the person who left the note was upset that the Audi driver couldn’t park squarely within the parking lot.

Meanwhile, the second note was much more nuanced.

At first glance, one may think it’s a harmless printout of a black-and-white tortoise, which we typically see in children’s colouring books.

But the sarcasm came in the accompanying text, which, though partly cut off, likely encouraged the driver to practise colouring within the lines.

No need to overthink the implications there — the angry party was clearly asking the Audi driver to learn to keep within their parking lot.

Too hostile a reaction?

Even though it’s inconsiderate for drivers to park so close to the edges of a parking lot, one can argue that the reaction, in this case, is a bit too harsh.

Do you think the driver deserved to receive such notes?

If you were in their place, how would you have reacted? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

