Supermoon Looms Majestically Over MBS, Photographer Waited About 2 Hours For Perfect Shot

Singapore Photographer Captures Supermoon Over MBS On 1 Aug

Those who paid attention to the night sky on Tuesday (1 Aug), would’ve seen the glorious Sturgeon Moon — the first of two supermoons in August.

While many of us merely appreciated the phenomenon with our naked eyes, one photographer went above and beyond to document the occasion.

Ms Pang shared her stunning photo of the supermoon on Facebook, which has since gone viral with over 1,300 shares.

The shot did not come easy, though. Ms Pang told MS News that it took some trial and error, and flexibility on her part, to pull off the perfect shot.

Prepared for the golden moment since 6.30pm

The photographer’s evening on Tuesday (1 Aug) started at 6.30pm when she arrived at High Street Centre’s multi-story carpark.

However, upon checking one of the applications to confirm the best site for the photo, Ms Pang discovered that she had to quickly pivot.

She then adjourned to Funan Mall’s roof garden but was soon in for a surprise.

“Around 7.16pm [I] saw the pink moon rising appearing from the left side of ArtScience museum,” said Ms Pang to MS News.

That was the moment she “knew” she wasn’t at the right site.

Trusting her instincts, the photographer grabbed her gear and returned to the fifth-floor carpark of High Street Centre.

The visibility continued to be poor that evening, with cloudy skies that made it difficult for human eyes to see the moon.

After more waiting, Ms Pang finally got what she came out for,

Around 8.15pm or so, the sky cleared up for a few minutes — the moon was bright and clear.

Advises budding photographers to “practice”

Ms Pang shared that her “teacher and friends” had given her tips on capturing such photos.

When asked about what advice she’d give to budding photographers, she was more than happy to share her own tips.

The photographer recommended a long lens, elaborating that she had taken the shot of the supermoon at 840mm.

In her Facebook post, Ms Pang also shared that she had used “a 100-400mm lens plus a TC1.4”.

Additionally, she suggested apps such as Photopill or PTE to check the best timing and site.

Her final, and arguably most important piece of advice, is for them to simply “practice”.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.