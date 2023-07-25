2 Supermoons Will Rise On 1 & 31 Aug, Including First Blue Moon Since 2020

2 Supermoons Rising In August, Visible In Singapore

Earlier this month, the supermoon on 3 July, also known as the Buck Moon, dazzled Singaporeans with its gorgeous golden hue.

If you were one of those who missed it, fret not as August will have not just one, but two supermoons you can look forward to.

Happening first would be the Sturgeon Moon, which will rise on Tuesday (1 Aug). It will reach its optimal height in Singapore at 9pm.

The second supermoon in August is a Blue Moon which will rise on Thursday (31 Aug), and be at its peak at 9pm as well.

Notably, this is the first Blue Moon in about two years.

Sturgeon Moon is the first of 2 supermoons in August

The supermoon on Tuesday (1 Aug) will be the Sturgeon Moon, according to a media statement from the Science Centre Observatory.

Native Americans named this supermoon after the sturgeon fish.

During this time of year, it’s believed that this fish is more common in the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water in North America.

The Sturgeon Moon on 1 Aug will start rising at 7pm, roughly from the southeast direction.

It will be at its best from 9pm to 1am, and will set at 7.25am on 2 Aug.

At its closest, the Sturgeon Moon will be 357,581km away from Earth, making it the second closest out of four supermoons this year.

First Blue Moon in two years will appear on 31 Aug

The second supermoon, a Blue Moon, will emerge on the evening of 31 Aug.

Blue Moon is a popular name for the second full moon in a calendar month.

This is different from the seasonal definition of a Blue Moon, which refers to the third full moon in an astronomical season with four full moons, said the Science Centre Observatory.

As two full moons in a month is a rare phenomenon, a Blue Moon only occurs every two to three years.

The last time we had a blue moon was on 31 Oct 2020.

Contrary to its name, this supermoon is not naturally blue. It may appear blue due to environmental factors such as clouds, water droplets in the air or particles in the atmosphere.

The Blue Moon on 31 Aug will start rising at 7.34pm, roughly from the east. Singaporeans can appreciate it best between 9pm and 12.51am the next day. It will set at 7.03am.

At 357,182km away from Earth, the Blue Moon is expected to be the brightest and closest supermoon this year.

Make sure you have a clear view of the August supermoons in Singapore

The Science Centre Observatory said that the supermoons will be easily visible from anywhere in the country.

That is, so long as the skies are clear and you have an unobstructed view.

For those who want a better view of the supermoons, the observatory suggests open public areas such as:

Marina Barrage

East Coast Park

The Southern Ridges

If you somehow miss both of the supermoons in August, the last supermoon of the year, the Harvest Moon, will be on 29 Sep.

Featured image adapted from Lily Yeo on Facebook.