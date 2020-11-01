Singaporeans Capture Beautiful Shots Of Blue Moon On 31 Oct

You would have heard conversations buzzing over a celestial event last night, as many in Singapore craned their necks to catch sight of it.

On Halloween (31 Oct), the moon had a remarkable moment in store for stargazers, as a super bright Blue Moon graced our sky.

Sky watchers came armed with high-tech smartphones and DSLR cameras to capture the glowing sphere in the ether.

We take the chance to admire an array of Blue Moon shots captured at different places across the island.

Blue Moon lit up Singapore sky on 31 Oct

At Bedok Jetty, the dark night sky turned a magnificent blue as it basked in the warm radiance of the Blue Moon.

Over at East Coast Park, the gleaming moon shone on palm trees – as well as a lone female cyclist – in the dark.

Nothing screams ‘Singaporean’ as much as this shot of HDB flats, juxtaposed against the Blue Moon in the background.

The moon looked even more mesmerising at Marina Bay Sands despite light pollution.

It can still be seen hovering over the beautifully lit cityscape of Singapore’s bustling downtown.

Close-up shots of the Blue Moon

Those who came with the right equipment could catch a close-up shot of the Blue Moon in all its glory.

A photographer made good use of his 300mm and 450mm telephoto lens, and captured an epic close-up shot. It’s so clear that you could spot the moon’s craters and dark regions.

Personnel from the Prime Minister’s Office had also joined in the astrological adventure, as PM Lee shared their attempt at shooting the Blue Moon.

He said the picture was caught during a break in the clouds.

The moon wasn’t actually blue

Contrary to its name, the Blue Moon isn’t really blue, according to New York Times. By popular definition, the name signifies the second full moon in a calendar month, in this case, Oct 2020.

The first full moon to occur this month was on 1 Oct.

Special moment made stargazing during Halloween memorable

Halloween might be a popular celebration in the west, but over here in Singapore, many are also eager to share the joy of this haunting holiday.

Those who were at parties or small trick-or-treating events last night, we hope the Blue Moon guided your way home in the dark.

Did you manage to take photos of last night’s Blue Moon? Share them with us in the comments below.

