Auntie Anne’s M’sia sacks employee for kissing dough, closes KL Midvalley outlet for cleaning

Photos of Auntie Anne’s employee kissing dough go viral over social media

Auntie Anne’s Malaysia has sacked an employee after photos of her kissing dough went viral over social media.

The photos depict a woman wearing an Auntie Anne’s cap inside the kitchen of what appears to be an Auntie Anne’s outlet.

In most of the images, she is seen holding a lump of dough with her hand and placing it against her mouth.

Auntie Anne’s employee seen holding dough with bare hands & kissing it

In all the photos, the bespectacled woman is wearing a mask but has pulled it down below her chin in order to plant her lips against the dough.

Worse still, it’s obvious that she’s handling the dough with her bare hand.

While the company is known for its hand-baked pretzels, this is ostensibly not what is expected.

In a video that she took of herself, the woman picks up a lump of dough — again, with her bare hands — and fondles it for a while, then places a knife against it.

For some reason, she subsequently strokes it with a cutter.

Finally, she blows a kiss to the dough.

Auntie Anne’s says it terminated employee for kissing dough

After the images elicited revulsion from netizens, Auntie Anne’s Malaysia posted on Facebook on Tuesday (8 Oct), acknowledging a “recent incident” involving an employee.

Naming the woman, the company said she was “immediately terminated” following the incident, adding:

We are committed to upholding the highest standards of hygiene and safety… We do not condone or tolerate any actions that compromise these standards.

The outlet on level three of Midvalley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur will be temporarily closed for disinfection and cleaning, as part of “proactive measures”.

It will reopen once the disinfection is completed and “all necessary safety protocols are confirmed”.

The company appreciated customers’ understanding and patience.

Also read: S’pore Auntie Anne’s Is Now Halal-Certified, Get Freshly Baked Pretzels From 8 Outlets

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.