3 Aunties Slug It Out In Front Of Chinatown Temple Over 2 Days, Fight Was Over Offerings

3 Aunties Fight In Chinatown After One Is Accused Of Taking Too Many Hungry Ghost Offerings

During the ongoing Hungry Ghost Festival, Singaporeans can expect to see a number of activities involving sacrificial offerings.

However, while devotees burn paper offerings for the dead, some participants may get hot under the collar for other reasons.

Just take the three aunties who slugged it out in front of the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple over two days this weekend.

Apparently, the fights started when one of the aunties was accused of taking too many offerings.

Auntie allegedly took offerings without permission

The first fight took place on Saturday (6 Aug) at about 11am, reported the Shin Min Daily News.

At the time, there was a Mid-Autumn Festival event taking place at the open space between the temple and Chinatown Complex.

One of the aunties involved, 68-year-old retiree Zeng Yuefeng, said the event was held mainly for nearby residents.

But one auntie “suddenly appeared” and took fruit offerings without permission, she added.

The woman doesn’t live in the area, and isn’t usually seen, but comes over only when there’s free stuff to take, Mdm Zeng claimed.

This time, she took two of each type of fruits, she alleged.

Aunties get into fight in Chinatown, punches fly

Seeing this, another auntie who was in charge of the event told the first woman not to take too many offerings as there were others who hadn’t taken any yet.

Somehow, this resulted in them getting into a fight.

When Mdm Zeng went over to try to stop them, she got punched in the face and sustained bruises, she said.

She wanted to go to hospital to have it checked out, but there was nobody to accompany her.

The injury was so painful she couldn’t sleep that night, she added.

Aunties get into another fight in Chinatown the next day

The next day, the bruise felt better — only for Mdm Zeng to be punched again.

On Sunday (7 Aug) morning at about 8am, the auntie who took the offerings returned, she said.

Another shouting match ensued between her and the people there, including Mdm Zeng.

Eventually, they got into fisticuffs again, with both women hitting each other’s faces.

Auntie who took offerings says she was invited

In order to hear the other side of the story, Shin Min also spoke to the woman accused of taking offerings — 69-year-old retiree Sun Yuhua.

She told the paper that she was invited to the event by an uncle, who also let her take some offerings.

Then, she’d asked an auntie whether she could take three mangoes, but was rejected with a loud voice.

She was prepared to let that go, but when she asked permission to take some grapes and received another hostile refusal, it made her very angry, she said.

Auntie accused of using chair in battle

This led to a tussle, and it was two against one, Mdm Sun claimed.

In fact, it was the other two aunties who attacked her, while she never initiated any fight, she said.

One of her opponents allegedly even hit her with a white chair, scratching her leg.

She was also punched, she added, causing injuries to her cheek and corner of her mouth.

However, Mdm Zeng contradicted her story, saying that it was actually Mdm Sun who used a chair and broom to hit people.

She was eventually stopped by an uncle, Mdm Zeng added.

Police were called

The incident ended up being a job for the police.

Mdm Sun reportedly called the police, who arrived at the scene.

The police confirmed to Shin Min that they were alerted over the altercation.

However, no mention was made of any police report or charges being filed.

Cool down & enjoy the festivities

As Singaporeans mark our first “normal” Hungry Ghost Festival since the pandemic, we may still be getting used to interacting with many people at events again.

This may cause some heated exchanges to occur as emotions run high.

Just remember, the festivities are for us to enjoy, not for us to become the spectacle ourselves.

Hopefully, the aunties cool down and recover from their injuries soon.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.