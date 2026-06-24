2 aunties assisting with police investigations after fight at Serangoon coffeeshop, 1 sent to hospital

Auntie holding walking stick fights with auntie on PMA in Serangoon, both fall on the floor

Two aunties are assisting with police investigations after they were seen engaging in a fight at a coffeeshop in Serangoon on Monday (22 June) night.

Footage posted by a Facebook user showed the elderly ladies trading blows, then falling onto the floor together.

Aunties start fight in Serangoon coffeeshop

The clip started with the two aunties in a verbal altercation that turned physical when the auntie in green poked the other with her walking stick.

This prompted the other auntie, who was sitting on a personal mobility aid (PMA), to get up to engage her opponent face-to-face.

As the auntie in green held her walking stick in front of her, the PMA auntie tried to snatch it from her and aimed a punch at her face.

Both aunties then lost their balance and fell to the floor.

Aunties continue sparring while on the floor

Despite falling to the floor, the aunties continued sparring, grappling with each other while seated.

Then, another person pulled the hair of the auntie in green, while a woman tried to restrain the PMA auntie by holding on to her arm.

But the PMA auntie broke free and engaged in a slapfest with the other auntie.

Another video shared by the same user showed the two aunties still refusing to give up the fight, despite a man and a woman trying to stop them.

At one point, the auntie in green smacked the face of PMA auntie, causing her to reel backwards.

PMA auntie tried to retaliate with her arm, which was blocked by auntie in green, who gripped tightly on to her adversary’s arm.

69-year-old auntie sent to hospital after Serangoon fight

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 7.55pm on 22 June.

The location was Block 261 Serangoon Central.

A 69-year-old woman was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was called at about 8.25pm, told MS News that she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Another woman, aged 65, sustained minor injuries but refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

Both women are assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 2 men brawl on the road after arguing at Geylang coffeeshop

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Featured image adapted from Ellen Teo on Facebook.