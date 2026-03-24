Australian man arrested for allegedly stealing S$842 worth of windbreakers at Changi Airport

Australian man arrested at Changi Airport after windbreakers found missing from shop

A 54-year-old Australian man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a shop in Changi Airport Terminal 1.

He had been observed allegedly leaving the store with a pair of windbreakers, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Monday (23 March).

Australian identified from CCTV footage

The two windbreakers, valued at a total of S$842.20, were found missing from the display shelf of the store, which is located in the transit area of Terminal 1.

SPF was alerted at about 9.45am on 17 March, it said.

Officers from the Airport Police Division identified the suspect with the help of CCTV footage.

Australian nabbed before departure, windbreakers recovered

The Australian was subsequently arrested before he could depart Singapore, SPF said.

The two windbreakers were also recovered after being found in his possession.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday (25 March) for theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years’ jail and/or a fine.

SPF warns offenders of firm action

SPF said it takes “a serious view” of shop theft cases and pledged to “deal firmly” with offenders, adding:

Offenders should not assume that they can evade detection by attempting to leave the country shortly after committing such offences.

SPF will also continue working closely with stakeholders to stop and deter shop theft at Changi Airport.

Also read: Man allegedly steals S$5k worth of goods from 14 Changi Airport shops, arrested upon return to S’pore

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.