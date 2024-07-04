18 people sent to hospital after AYE accident involving 2 lorries & tipper truck

18 people sent to hospital after AYE accident on 4 June morning

18 people were conveyed to hospital after an accident along Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday (4 June) morning.

The accident involved two lorries and a tipper truck.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Tipper truck & 2 lorries parked in middle of expressway

Footage shared by the Singapore roads accident Facebook page shows fire engines and ambulances at the scene of the incident.

Two lorries and a tipper truck were seen parked further up the road.

18 individuals conveyed to hospital

In response to MS News queries, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson said they were alerted to the accident at about 6.35am on Thursday (4 July).

SCDF added that the collision occurred along eastbound AYE before the Benoi Road exit.

18 individuals, aged between 19 and 47, were conveyed to the hospital. The 18 individuals include a 43-year-old lorry driver and 17 passengers from both lorries.

