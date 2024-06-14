56-year-old man sent to hospital after accident involving truck & lorry on the PIE

Truck driver sent to hospital & lorry driver assisting with investigations into PIE accident

A 56-year-old man, the driver of a truck, was injured in an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) earlier this week.

It involved his truck and a lorry, which appeared to have collided with each other.

The lorry driver is assisting the police with investigations.

PIE accident took place next to worksite

Photos of the PIE accident were posted on Facebook by Singapore roads accident.com on Friday (14 June).

They showed the aftermath of the crash, which apparently took place next to a worksite by the expressway.

The two vehicles involved took up the two left-most lanes as well as a filter lane.

Truck ends up on top of barrier

The truck, which had a yellow cabin and a directional signal light mounted on its rear, had crashed through a barrier separating the worksite from the road.

Its front-left wheel ended up on top of the barrier.

The lorry, which had the name of a construction company labelled on its side, was to the right of the truck.

Debris was strewn across the road, including traffic cones and what appeared to be parts of the vehicles.

PIE accident causes traffic congestion

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) Traffic News account on X warned motorists about the accident on Thursday (13 June), revealing that it was along the PIE in the direction of Tuas, before the exit to Jurong West Avenue 2.

Motorists were also advised to avoid two lanes of the expressway.

Minutes later, the LTA informed motorists that the accident had resulted in congestion that stretched till the Jurong Town Hall Road exit.

Truck driver injured, lorry driver assisting investigations into PIE accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the PIE accident at about 10.50am on 13 June.

One person was conveyed to the National University Hospital (NUH).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told The Straits Times (ST) that the injured person was the truck driver, a 56-year-old man. He was conscious when taken to NUH.

The lorry driver, on the other hand, is assisting with police investigations. He is a 58-year-old man.

MS News has reached out to the SPF for more information.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.