Ayer Rajah Hawkers Shout At & Argue With Adjacent Stall Customer, Passer-By Stops Fight

Ayer Rajah Hawkers & Customer Shout At Each Other In Viral Video

On Thursday (30 Nov), an incident occurred at Ayer Rajah Food Centre involving two hawkers and a customer queuing at an adjacent stall.

A passer-by who witnessed the incident filmed and posted a video of the incident on social media.

According to the user, the hawkers had accused the customer of blocking the queue to their stall and began scolding him.

This triggered an argument, which another passer-by eventually intervened in.

Ayer Rajah hawkers allegedly shout at customer queueing at adjacent stall

The minute-long video shows two hawkers – an elderly man and a woman – shouting at a customer queueing in front of a nearby stall.

The exact nature of the argument wasn’t immediately clear.

However, the OP claimed that the elderly male hawker had pushed and scolded the customer for allegedly blocking access to his stall.

But after the customers readjusted their queue, the hawkers were allegedly still unhappy and began shouting at the customer. In turn, the patron shouted back at them.

At one point, the female hawker even confronted the customer directly, engaging in a shouting match.

Finally, a passer-by donning a purple top came over to disengage the two.

After telling the two to drop the matter, the female hawker finally walked off.

Avoid getting into unnecessary disagreements

The area outside hawker stalls is usually narrow due to the number of seats nearby. As such, long queues may inadvertently impede others from walking.

As customers, most of us can be considerate to hawkers and others around us by being aware of where we are standing to ensure that we aren’t blocking anyone.

And if there are blocked spaces, we can tell others politely to give way.

There is certainly no need to engage in arguments over something like this, and we hope everyone has calmed down since the incident.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.