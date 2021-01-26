3 Confirmed Covid-19 Cases In Singapore Test Positive For New B117 Strain

Recent Covid-19 developments in Singapore look rather worrisome, with new community cases and clusters reported over the past week.

Today (26 Jan), the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that 3 previously reported Covid-19 cases tested positive for the highly infectious B117 variant of the coronavirus.

They had visited Jewel Changi Airport and Terminal 3 on 31 Dec 2020.

2 Singaporeans & 1 Korean national positive with B117 strain

According to MOH’s update, they have picked up 3 patients who are confirmed with the B117 variant of Covid-19 and are potentially linked.

They are Case 59028, Case 59340, and Case 59351. Here’s a summary of their details:

Case 59028 — A 24 year-old male Korean national. A Work Permit holder who works at Azur at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.

— A 24 year-old male Korean national. A Work Permit holder who works at Azur at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport. Case 59340 — A 39-year-old male Singaporean who works at Singapore Scouts Association and is also a part-time bus driver with Westpoint Transit.

— A 39-year-old male Singaporean who works at Singapore Scouts Association and is also a part-time bus driver with Westpoint Transit. Case 59351 — A 39-year-old female Singaporean who is the spouse of Case 59340.

Special testing operation for Jewel Changi & Terminal 3 staff

Investigations revealed that 2 of them visited Jewel Changi on 31 Dec 2020, between 2.35pm and 9.50pm.

The remaining case had visited Terminal 3 – also on 31 Dec 2020 – between 7.48pm and 8.49pm.

As a result, there will be a special testing operation for all staff who have been working at Jewel Changi and Terminal 3 since 31 Dec 2020.

This will also be extended to those working at all shops and F&B outlets at the terminal.

Singapore’s first case with B117 strain confirmed on 24 Dec

Singapore had confirmed its first case of the B117 strain on 24 Dec last year, who was a 17-year-old female who had been studying in the United Kingdom since Aug 2020.

The B117 strain is believed to be a highly infectious strain of Covid-19, and had started circulating in the UK.

Hope Jewel Changi & T3 staff are safe

With Singapore reopening borders for returning citizens, long-term residents, and workers seeking to earn a living here, it’s inevitable that cases will continue to be reported daily.

We hope the staff of Jewel Changi and Terminal 3 are safe from virus despite the risk of transmission.

In the meantime, we shouldn’t get complacent. Continue to be socially responsible and practise good hygiene, hopefully we’ll get to eliminate Covid-19 for good.

