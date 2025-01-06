Bak kwa prices in S’pore rise by up to S$3/kg ahead of CNY due to rising material & labour costs

Some Bee Cheng Hiang & Kim Hock Guan bak kwa varieties see price hike ahead of CNY

Bak kwa, or dried sweet meat, remains a must-have treat for most Singaporean households during Chinese New Year (CNY).

However, fans of certain brands may have to be prepared to pay a little more for their favourite festive snack this year.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a visit to several popular bak kwa shops in Chinatown on Saturday (4 Jan) revealed price increases of S$2 to S$3 per kilogram for some types of meat jerky.

For instance, Bee Cheng Hiang’s traditional sliced bak kwa now costs S$74 per kilogram, up from S$72 previously.

Similarly, Kim Hock Guan, which priced its traditional sliced bak kwa at S$72 per kilogram in 2024, has raised its price to S$75.

Rising labour & raw material costs behind bak kwa price hikes

Bee Cheng Hiang’s deputy sales manager explained to Shin Min Daily News that the price increases are mainly due to higher raw material costs and the need to hire additional staff for the busy CNY period.

With many businesses competing for temporary workers, labour costs have also gone up.

Despite these challenges, Bee Cheng Hiang has kept its customers in mind by maintaining prices for certain products, such as its Applewood bak kwa, which remains at S$88 per kilogram — unchanged from last year.

Meanwhile, Kim Joo Guan’s traditional bak kwa is currently priced at S$66 per kilogram but will rise to S$72 starting this Thursday (9 Jan).

Prices will revert after the fifth day of CNY (2 Feb).

The store manager explained that these adjustments reflect increases in production costs, including utilities and raw materials such as pork, sugar, and charcoal.

The surge in customer traffic during the festive period also necessitates hiring additional part-time staff to assist with packaging.

Some shops offer discounts despite rising costs

Not all bak kwa brands are raising prices, though.

Fragrance Bak Kwa’s City Square Mall outlet is currently offering a promotion on its Signature Tender Sliced Bak Kwa.

Originally priced at S$66 per kilogram, the product is now available at S$59.40.

Additionally, an early bird deal allows customers to purchase gift vouchers for just S$50 per kilogram, redeemable for pre-ordered bak kwa before 12 Feb.

Netizens react to bak kwa price increase

Many netizens have expressed their reactions to the news, with numerous comments on Shin Min Daily News’ Facebook post revealing a common sentiment: many are now reconsidering their bak kwa purchases this year.

Some users pointed out that the barbecued meat isn’t the healthiest snack anyway.

Others noted that buying bak kwa across the Causeway is a more affordable option.

However, it’s important to note that bringing meat products — including bak kwa — from Malaysia into Singapore is currently illegal.

This may change once the Food Safety and Security Bill, proposed in Parliament in November 2024, is passed.

The new bill would allow travellers to bring in up to 15kg of food, regardless of the source country.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.