S’poreans can use automated gates at Bali airport, immigration process takes 15 to 25 secs

Singaporeans can now use automated gates at Bali airport for speedier entry

Officially launched on 6 March, the automated gates at the airport in Bali, Indonesia, are now available for use by Singaporeans.

According to a post on the immigration directorate’s Instagram, the immigration process takes only 15 to 25 seconds per traveller thanks to the gates.

The 30 automated gates were inaugurated by Indonesian Director-General of Immigration Silmy Karim.

Quicker immigration process

According to Indonesian News Agency Antara, Head of the Bali Province Regional Office for Law and Human Rights Romi Yudianto shared that the automated gates will help create a more accurate and efficient immigration process.

The gates will also reduce the interaction between visitors and immigration officers, making for an easier experience for tourists.

Mr Yudianto also confirmed an additional 50 gates will be added in the next stage.

Travellers must register online

Before using the auto gates, travellers must register their visits online through Indonesia’s immigration site.

There, they must submit the following information:

Personal details

A photo of their passport

A photo of themselves

Visitors hoping to use the automated gates must carry biometric passports.

They should also note that Bali has been charging foreigners a 150,000 rupiah (S$12.80) tourism tax since Feb 2024.

According to The Straits Times, Indonesian statistics agency BPS revealed that 236,203 Singaporeans visited Bali in 2023.

