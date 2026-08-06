Family in China finds bat in food while eating at restaurant, child also falls ill after incident

Child in China falls ill after discovering bat remains in his food

A family in Ningde, Fujian Province, China, claimed that their child discovered a bat while eating at a restaurant.

The child subsequently experienced severe vomiting following the incident.

Boy vomited repeatedly after finding bat in his food

According to reports, a netizen stated that finding the bat in the food caused their son to vomit repeatedly at the hospital and undergo blood tests and biochemical panels.

Video footage uploaded by the user on 27 July shows a complete, dark-colored foreign object resembling a bat inside the food.

Following the incident, the family brought the object to the shop to report the issue, but no resolution was reached at the time.

Authorities investigating matter for further details

On 28 July, a staff member from the Jiaocheng District Market Supervision and Administration Bureau of Ningde City stated that they were aware of the incident and had inspected the establishment on both the afternoon and evening of Monday.

The case is currently under investigation. Regarding whether the foreign object is indeed a bat, the staff member noted that the inspection phase is still ongoing.

Another staff member added that they have communicated with the local market supervision office overseeing the shop’s jurisdiction and are continuing to follow up on the specific details.

Also read: Man in Thailand vomits and gets diarrhoea after finding dead gecko in sticky rice



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Featured image adapted from RIZUKO0011 on YouTube.