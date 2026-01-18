Man in Thailand vomits and gets diarrhoea after finding dead gecko in sticky rice

Man in Thailand falls ill after eating sticky rice that contained dead gecko

A 51-year-old food delivery rider in Thailand was shocked after discovering a dead gecko in his sticky rice bought from a roadside stall.

Sharing his experience in a Facebook group on Friday (16 Jan), he said he had fallen ill after eating the food.

“I have eaten a lot of it. I’ve been nauseous since 7am and have not felt any better. I just visited a doctor, and I need to take sick leave from work. Anyone can recommend medicine for the symptom. Now I’m still feeling sick,” the rider wrote.

Only spotted it when he nearly finished his food

The rider, later identified as Suthep (name transliterated from Thai), told the media that while picking up his girlfriend from work, he stopped to buy a wrap of sticky rice with fermented pork.

Upon arriving home, he began eating and had nearly finished the meal when he spotted a black object.

Initially, he thought it was mould, but his girlfriend questioned it, noting that the rice was fresh and still warm.

After poking at the object, they realised with horror that it was not mould but a house gecko.

Vomited uncontrollably & developed diarrhoea

“I felt fine while I was eating it, but the moment I realised what it was, I started vomiting uncontrollably,” Mr Suthep said.

Shortly after, he developed severe diarrhoea that lasted from 7am until noon, leaving him completely exhausted and weak.

Unable to bear the symptoms, he sought medical attention. The doctor then prescribed anti-nausea medication and oral rehydration salts.

While his condition has improved slightly, he has not yet fully recovered, reported Thai news outlet Naewna.

Decided not to hold shop responsible

At first, Mr Suthep intended to hold the shop accountable, but after reconsidering, he felt pity for the owners.

Instead, he planned to visit the shop the following day to inform them about the incident.

He also called upon relevant agencies to conduct random hygiene inspections of roadside stalls and warned the public to be careful when buying food from street food vendors.

He noted that the shop in question is very popular, especially during the morning rush, and typically sells very well.

Featured image adapted from Naewna.