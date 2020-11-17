BeautyFresh Takes Warehouse Sale Online From 20-25 Nov

If you thought 11.11 sales were the extent of the end-of-year shopping frenzy, think again. BeautyFresh is having an online warehouse sale later this month with up to 70% off on more than 70 brands from 20-25 Nov.

Christmas is coming, and Santa bestows discounted gifts for the good kids. Covid-19 won’t be one of these recipients, of course.

For customers’ safety, the sale will be held online, but rest assured that they’re more than adequately stocked.

BeautyFresh sale has up to 70% off on cosmetics

Included in the sale are more than 70 brands

They’ve got your A to Zs in cosmetics and skincare brands, including Armani and YSL.

These are some of their more tantalising deals:

There’s a lot more, which you can check out on their website come 20 Nov.

No self-collection

If you’re wondering how to bag your purchases, these are the details:

No self-collection allowed, 3rd-party couriers will deliver parcels to your home

Free shipping above $150, courier fee of $3.70 for orders below $150

Existing BeautyFresh points, rewards, and credit card promos aren’t usable during the sale duration

No held products, so check out your items fast to avoid losing them

This sort of mimics a first-come-first-serve experience you often see in warehouse sales.

Without the risks that come with jostling with large crowds.

May the odds be ever in your favour come 20 Nov.

