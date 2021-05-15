Man Warns Against Using Massage Chairs Shared With Public After His Blood Was Allegedly Sucked By Bugs

When you’ve spent a whole day shopping in a huge mall, your aching muscles may cry out for some tender loving care.

So it may be tempting to relax at one of those public massage chairs where you pay a small sum for a soothing massage.

Photo for illustration purposes only.

Source

However, one Singaporean has warned against them, claiming he was bitten by bed bugs in a chair at HarbourFront Centre.

They caused swollen lumps to appear all over his hands and arms.

He thought it was a mosquito bite at first

In a Facebook post, netizen Dane Omar said he when he sat down on the massage chair, he thought he felt a mosquito bite at first.

Source

However, the bites turned out to be from “blood sucking bed bugs”.

He unearthed quite a few bugs in a video he took of what appeared to be the chair’s surface.

Source

Unbearable itch caused him to wake up

A shocked friend asked him to wash his clothes immediately, to which Mr Omar revealed more of the circumstances of the alleged incident.

Source

He said he had fallen asleep in the chair, with his bag on his lap.

As he previously mentioned, he thought he felt a mosquito bite. That’s till it became unbearably itchy and he had to wake up.

Unfortunately, he had already spent 27 mins letting the bugs feast on him, he alleged.

Hand & arm covered with bites

Due to the long period of time he said he was in the chair, Mr Omar’s hand and arm ended up being covered with bites.

He shared a photo of his hand with huge bumps over his knuckles.

Source

He also shared a photo of his forearm, which had a collection of even bigger bites.

Source

The worst part seemingly affected was his under arm area, where the lumps were so big they almost coalesced into 1 big patch of swollen skin.

Source

If those bites were indeed caused by bed bugs, there were certainly a lot of them in that chair.

Couldn’t find the company online

Mr Omar said he called the company that owns the chairs and told them to look into the bugs he allegedly found.

Source

However, he claimed he hasn’t heard from them yet.

Neither could he find the company online, he added.

Thus, he warned against using a massage chair shared with the public.

Exercise caution when using things open to public

If Mr Omar did get bitten by bugs from a massage chair, it needs to be cleaned before any other unsuspecting person sits in it.

As with anything open for public use, do exercise caution and check it thoroughly if you do want to use it.

Hopefully, Mr Omar’s swelling goes down soon, and he doesn’t suffer any after effects.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.