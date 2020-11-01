Visually Impaired Uncle Has Been Providing Massage Services At Bedok North Void Deck For Over 15 Years

The Covid-19 pandemic may have taken a toll on many businesses, but it’s good to see heartland ones still surviving. An example is Ismail Massage Services, operating out of a little nook in Bedok North.

Welcoming customers from all walks of life and all over Singapore, the man fondly known as Dr Ismail has been relieving people of their aches and pains for many years.

Uncle provides massage services to earn a living

Mr Akbar Abdullah, who lost his sight at the age of 14 after a high fever, is no stranger to hard work.

Always learning to fend for himself, he has been earning his own income for years with the support of his late wife and children.

His beloved wife sadly passed away 2 years ago, according to BERITAmediacorp.

Customers come to Bedok from the West for massage services

Even without her by his side, Mr Akbar continues to report for work daily without fail, unless he’s down with an illness.

From noon all the way till 9pm, passersby will find him at his makeshift stall at Blk 539, Bedok North Street 3.

The setup is right by a flight of stairs, so it’s quite easy to spot him.

Mr Akbar’s services are apparently so popular, that customers would come from as far as the West of Singapore to engage him, reports BERITAmediacorp.

He has gained such a loyal fanbase that many now refer to him as Dr Ismail instead.

Not all customers have been kind

Though business has been good, Mr Akbar has had his fair share of unfortunate incidents involving customers who allegedly took advantage of him.

Speaking to BERITAmeidacorp, he shared how a customer failed to make payment after completing a session.

Despite promising to return with money to pay Mr Akbar for his service, they never showed up, leaving him at a loss.

Nevertheless, Mr Akbar holds no grudges against them, saying that such matters are between those people and God.

Help support Mr Akbar’s business

Regardless of his predicaments, there’s no doubt that Mr Akbar services are genuinely reliable, as testified by many customers’ handwritten messages posted on his Facebook page.

His prices remain constant too, at $15 for every half an hour, and $28/hour, so you can trust that it’s value for money.

If you’d like to help support Mr Akbar or Dr Ismail’s business, here are the deets you should take note of:

Address: Blk 539 Bedok North Street 3, Singapore 460539

Opening hours: 12pm – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Bedok North

We hope Ismail Massage Services will continue to thrive with the sincere support of Singaporeans, and that Mr Akbar will lead a comfortable and happy life.

