Le Méridien Sentosa Hotel Announces Closure, Thanks Guests And Partners For Support

Couples in Singapore planning a wedding at the resort island of Sentosa would be familiar with Le Méridien Singapore Sentosa.

Located near the site where the towering Merlion statue once stood, the hotel has multiple venues where couples can hold their wedding ceremonies.

However, on Saturday (31 Oct), the hotel announced its shock closure on Facebook and thanked stakeholders for their support over the years.

Le Méridien Sentosa Hotel to stop operations from 11.59pm on 31 Oct

According to the post, Le Méridien Singapore Sentosa will cease operations from 11.59pm on Saturday (31 Oct).

In light of the closure, the 5-star hotel will also no longer be affiliated with the Marriott International group.

The hotel took the opportunity to thanks everyone that they’ve worked with and served over the years.

It wasn’t stated in the Facebook post if guests who had made reservations earlier will be compensated. MS News has reached out to Le Méridien Sentosa for more information.

Originally known as Movenpick Heritage Hotel

Originally known as Movenpick Heritage Hotel, the site was rebranded as Le Méridien Singapore, Sentosa in 2016.

However, in 2018, the hotel was reportedly put on sale and the businessman whose family owned it was made bankrupt after failing to pay legal costs.

Though the reasons behind the 5-star hotel’s recent closure were not explicitly stated, it’s fair to say that the drop in tourists as a result of Coivd-19 border restrictions was one of the major factors.

Hope staff will be given fair compensation

It’s always sad to hear of local businesses winding up.

We hope employees working at the hotel will receive a fair compensation package in light of the closure.

