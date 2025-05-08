Bedbugs from AMK HDB home invade 7 units, residents spend hundreds on insecticides

Bedbugs infest 7 AMK HDB units & bite residents, neighbours fight back with insecticide

The residents at the HDB Block 420 Ang Mo Kio (AMK) Avenue 10 faced a nightmarish plague of bedbugs recently.

On 13 April, one of them, Mr Zhang (transliterated), noticed large numbers of bedbugs in the corridors. They invaded his home and crawled into his furniture.

After investigating, he noticed that the insects were emerging from the unit of a neighbour who had not been home for half a month.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the man who lived there had been hospitalised after a fall.

The bedbugs from his unit spread to at least seven other neighbouring homes, greatly affecting them.

Residents unable to sleep from bedbug bites

58-year-old neighbour Jie Ya (transliterated) said around 40 to 50 bedbugs entered her unit and laid eggs in her furniture.

She couldn’t sleep as the insects bit her at night and sucked themselves full of her blood. As such, she was forced to take a few days off.

Ms Jie Ya stuffed towels into the gaps in her doors to block them from entering.

She also poured water in the corridor in failed attempts to stop the bedbugs.

Furthermore, residents on other floors faced issues from the bedbug “plague” as well.

A downstairs neighbour found that the insects had crawled into her unit through the windows, biting her in her sleep.

AMK HDB resident uses up 4 bottles of insecticide in 3 days on bedbugs

In order to fight back, the affected residents purchased insecticides. One neighbour, Ms Zhou (transliterated), used up four whole bottles in just three days.

She sprayed the corridors and even the lifts.

Mr Zhang found that ordinary insecticides couldn’t kill the bedbugs. As such, the residents had to buy specialised types to deal with the problem.

One neighbour claimed she spent hundreds of dollars on purchasing the insecticides.

Authorities thoroughly clean original unit

The authorities reportedly entered the original unit last week after receiving permission from the resident.

They carried out thorough pest control inside and effectively solved the issue.

The personnel also carried out fumigation in the affected neighbouring units to get rid of the bedbugs.

A resident said the authorities sent people to perform pest control multiple times in the past week and greatly improved the situation.

Also read: Tampines residents swarmed by ‘plague’ of cicadas, some use umbrellas to shield themselves from insects

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and zaobaosg on Instagram.