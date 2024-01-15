Woman Warns Of Man At Bedok Mall Who Approached Her & Whispered In Her Ear

Woman Claims Random Man Approached Her At Bedok Mall & Whispered ‘I Love You’

A woman was out on a casual shopping trip with her sister at Bedok Mall when a man she did not know suddenly approached her.

Everything would have been fine if he had just asked for something like directions to a store.

Instead, he allegedly got close to the woman’s face and whispered some unsettling things into her ear.

Following the incident, the woman took to TikTok to share her experience and warn others of the man’s behaviour.

Man whispered ‘I love you’ in woman’s ear at Bedok Mall

On Sunday (14 Jan), the woman, who wishes to only be known by her TikTok username @ariyakult, posted a video on the social media platform telling other females to keep an eye out for “creeps” at Bedok Mall.

This was because she had “encountered something really weird”.

She recounted that she was chatting with her sister while they were strolling around Bedok Mall when a man in front of her started walking in her direction.

@ariyakult described the man as “really big”. He was also wearing all blue and had a mask on.

“And then suddenly, he went up really close to my face, and he whispered in my ear, ‘I love you.'”

The OP expressed that she was “taken aback” as she could feel his breath on her ear.

“I got a shock because I just suddenly heard someone’s voice,” she explained in the video, visibly frantic.

Woman’s sister thinks man may have special needs

In response, @ariyakult said that she turned around and yelled at the man, asking, “What the f*** did you say to me?”

It was at this point that the man ran away.

However, she did not pursue the man as her sister suggested that he might have special needs and they did not want to be insensitive.

“But then after that, I thought to myself when it was too late, that doesn’t give him a reason to do that to random girls,” she continued.

@ariyakult concluded the video by urging others to stay safe.

She clarified, “All he did was do that in my ear, which is still weird, but I just hope he doesn’t do anything worse.”

No reports lodged, woman wishes to raise awareness with her story

Speaking to MS News, @ariyakult confirmed that the incident took place outside Swensen’s at Bedok Mall at around 12pm on 14 Jan.

She added that the man was alone when he approached her.

Although her sister was by her side the whole time, she was not able to hear what the man whispered into @ariyakult’s ear.

There was also another family who witnessed the TikTok user yelling at the man, but she reckons that no one noticed what happened prior to that.

When asked whether she lodged an official report regarding the incident, she said that while she didn’t take any legal action, she hopes her tale sheds light on how often this happens to girls in Singapore.

“In my TikTok comments, people — I’m pretty sure a majority being men — cracked jokes and made fun of the situation, which may help lighten the mood. But at the same time, it discourages other victims from coming out,” @ariyakult elaborated.

“I don’t think they’d have the same attitude if it happened to their sisters or close female friends or their girlfriends.”

In fact, she felt that some were victim-blaming.

“People were saying I’m schizophrenic, I imagined it or I’m ‘ugly’ so it shouldn’t have happened to me. Like, huh?”

The main message she wants other women to take away from her experience is that they should not be afraid or feel ashamed for sharing similar stories as it can help create more awareness regarding this issue.

This is especially so for those who have kept their experiences to themselves for a long time, she said.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ariyakult on TikTok and Streetdirectory.