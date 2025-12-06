Bedok North hoarder ‘stores’ clutter in void deck, including several supermarket trolleys

Neighbours say Bedok North hoarder collects items almost daily, bad smell comes from flat

The flat of a hoarder living in Bedok North is reportedly so crowded that he has taken to storing his clutter in the void deck, his neighbours said.

Among the items the uncle has accumulated are several supermarket trolleys, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Clutter started appearing in void deck months ago

A 60-year-old resident named only as Madam Luo (transliterated) told the Chinese daily that the unsightly clutter started to appear several months ago, at the loading bay of Block 429A Bedok North Road.

The items — such as floor mats, doormats and mirrors — which were collected there made the area resemble a private storage room.

When reporters visited the block on Thursday (4 Dec), they saw several boxes containing pots and pans, suitcases and clothing in the void deck.

More than 10 supermarket trolleys were also found, in addition to a bucket of dirty-looking water with rags and plastic products soaked in it.

A faint smell of urine was also detected.

Corridor outside unit packed with items

Another resident, 64-year-old retiree Mr Lin, said the clutter belonged to an uncle living alone on the seventh floor who would collect items almost daily and place them in the void deck.

“Even though the authorities would clean up the mess, it would shortly return to its cluttered state,” he added.

At the seventh-floor corridor outside the hoarder’s unit, a sourish smell could be detected that became stronger as one approached the unit.

The corridor itself was packed, with numerous items near the staircase, including personal mobility devices, a recliner and several cabinets, one of which was secured with a bicycle lock.

About 20 pairs of shoes lined both sides of the corridor.

Inside the darkened flat, the living room was piled high with cardboard boxes, aluminium rods and other miscellaneous items that almost completely covered the floor, leaving only a narrow passageway.

Though the front door was open, nobody answered when reporters called out to the occupant.

Bukit Batok hoarder would scold people who asked him about clutter

A 70-year-old neighbour on the same floor, named only as Rosli, said the hoarder had moved in about three or four years ago.

Initially, he would go over to the hoarder’s flat to help him repair appliances and lights, but several months ago his home started getting cluttered.

When they tried to talk to the man about this, he started scolding people, so Rosli stopped contacting him, he added.

Another resident who wanted to remain anonymous said the hoarder would occasionally linger briefly at home and rarely turn on the lights.

“I think he probably couldn’t sleep at home or fit all his belongings, so he resorted to ‘storing’ them in the void deck,” added the neighbour, who did not know where the man would spend the night.

Concern over clutter being safety & hygiene hazard

Neighbours feared that the clutter was a safety and hygiene hazard, considering the majority of residents in the block are seniors.

Citing news reports of fires in HDB blocks, they were concerned that the items would obstruct escape routes, especially since his unit is near the staircase.

Buckets of water were also seen in his unit sometimes, raising additional worries over mosquito breeding.

Man’s personality changed after death of companion

Rosli suspected that the man’s personality had changed drastically after the death of a companion.

He had initially lived in the flat with another man who passed away from illness about a year ago, Rosli revealed.

Since then, the man’s behaviour had become eccentric, hoarding items and losing his temper often — causing people to avoid him.

When Rosli gave another neighbour a table, the hoarder even accused him of stealing it from him and called the police, he added.

Also read: Elderly woman in Ang Mo Kio becomes emotional during hoarder’s home cleanup, volunteers comfort her