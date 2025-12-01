Elderly woman in Ang Mo Kio becomes emotional during hoarder’s home cleanup, volunteers comfort her

Elderly woman grows emotional as volunteers clear clutter from Ang Mo Kio hoarder’s home

An elderly woman in her 80s and her daughter have been living in a severely cluttered flat in Ang Mo Kio, where items were piled both inside and outside the unit.

Indoors, belongings were stacked up to the ceiling, leaving only a narrow pathway to navigate.

When around 40 volunteers arrived on Sunday (30 Nov) to help clear the unit, the elderly woman reportedly became emotional as she watched some of her belongings being removed.

Volunteers step in to help clear clutter

On Sunday morning, Michael Sim, founder of charity organisation AMKSS Social Move, led about 40 volunteers and cleaners to the three-room flat along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 to assist the mother and daughter.

A Shin Min Daily News reporter observed that the corridor outside the unit was filled on both sides with items such as trolleys, suitcases, brooms, dustpans, and egg trays.

The walkway was so narrow that one had to proceed carefully to avoid knocking anything over.

Umbrellas hung from the metal gate, and clutter inside the flat was stacked to the ceiling, again leaving only a slim passageway.

Cleaning began at 9am. According to a town council cleaner, 10 large green bins had been prepared, and within half an hour, more than five had already been filled.

Daughter believed to be main source of hoarding

Mr Sim said the flat is occupied by the elderly woman and her daughter, who is in her 50s.

It is understood the clutter had been accumulated by the daughter. The volunteers had previously spoken with her and received her consent before arranging the cleanup.

However, the daughter was not home on Sunday. Midway through the operation, the elderly woman became emotional and insisted that her clothes could not be discarded.

Mr Sim and Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law and for Social and Family Development, stepped in to comfort her, and volunteers were asked to pause work temporarily.

Mr Sim noted that such reactions are common during decluttering efforts, and volunteers often need to soothe homeowners or gently redirect the conversation.

Mr Chua, who co-chairs the New Environment Action Team (NEAT), said he was present to understand how volunteer groups coordinate with agencies to support residents facing hoarding-related issues.

NEAT, launched earlier this year, brings together government agencies, social service organisations, community groups, and private partners to manage hoarding cases more effectively and sustainably.

Cleanup to continue on another day

By noon, volunteers had cleared most of the clutter along the corridor and some items inside the flat.

However, Mr Sim said the team did not wish to proceed too quickly, given the elderly woman’s emotional state.

Hence, work was halted for the day, and the team may return once she is more settled.

The group had discovered the unit’s condition last week while cleaning another flat in the same block.

Mr Sim and Mr Chua later revisited that earlier unit and spoke with neighbours to better understand ongoing concerns.

Neighbours worried about safety & hygiene

Neighbours said the flat was originally occupied by an elderly couple believed to be karung guni (rag-and-bone) collectors.

The husband passed away several years ago, and the elderly woman now lives with her daughter.

They added that although the daughter occasionally cleared the clutter following complaints, the situation quickly reverted.

At times, the elderly woman had to sit outside because there was no space left indoors.

Residents expressed concern that the cramped conditions could hinder evacuation during a fire and that the accumulated items might attract mosquitoes.

Also read: 35 volunteers clean cluttered Toa Payoh flat in 2 hours, find S$1,000 note gnawed by rats

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.