‘Docile, quiet house guests’: S’pore family peacefully co-exists with large swarm of bees on terrace

Woman discovers large beehive on terrace in Singapore

On 5 Oct, author and entrepreneur S. J. Clarke encountered a large beehive on her terrace — home to a swarm of buzzing insects — in central Singapore.

Initially alarmed, she was unsure how to handle the situation and wondered how to remove the bees.

To seek advice, Mrs Clarke posted a photo of the large swarm gathered in her bougainvillea shrubs on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

Animal lovers in the group encouraged her to remain calm and suggested she contact Nutrinest, an organisation focused on bee conservation.

Bees are known to be docile & rarely sting

Speaking to MS News, Mrs Clarke recalled reaching out to Nutrinest’s founder, Xavier Tan.

He explained that the bees on her terrace were red dwarf honeybees — among the smallest species.

Mr Tan also reassured her that they are docile and rarely sting humans.

With this newfound information, Mrs Clarke now felt “privileged to host them”.

Bees are ‘docile, quiet house guests’

In an update on Saturday (14 Dec), Mrs Clarke made another post about her bee residents, describing them as “docile, quiet house guests”.

The accompanying photo showed the bees swarming around their honeycomb nest.

Mrs Clarke told MS News that she and her family hardly notice the bees unless they look into the bushes where the insects have made their home.

“They have never entered my flat and stay around the flowers outside,” she explained.

She also recounted an amusing incident in which her Singapore Special dog stuck her nose into the bush, only to emerge without being stung.

What was once a source of fear has now become a source of pride for Mrs Clarke.

She feels grateful to host such important pollinators and contribute, even in a small way, to the environment.

Mrs Clarke added that the bees are likely to stay for Christmas and could remain for a few months.

Also read: Woman in Taiwan finds ‘huge ball of bees’ at home after only being away for 2 days

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of S. J. Clarke and adapted from Facebook.

