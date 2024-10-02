Woman in Taiwan finds ‘huge ball of bees’ at home after only being away for 2 days

A woman in Kaohsiung, Taiwan was horrified to find a “huge ball of bees” on the balcony of her home recently.

The large beehive reportedly formed on her clothes-drying pole.

She posted a video of the bees on Threads on Tuesday (1 Oct), which has since garnered 23,100 likes.

In the video, a swarm of bees could be seen forming a large ball on the woman’s balcony.

The woman was horrified by her discovery, saying that she had only been away from home for two to three days.

Because it was a working day and a typhoon was approaching, she decided to wait until the typhoon passed before hiring someone to get rid of the bees.

However, the beehive grew significantly larger after just one night.

“I opened the door the next day and saw that it had turned into a huge ball of bees, from the size of my hand to a ‘volleyball’. When I told my mother, she said I was making a fuss,” the woman said, as reported by ET Today.

Woman’s mother gets rid of beehive

To convince her mother to believe her, the woman recorded a video of the bees from inside her house.

Her mother then decided to handle the situation herself.

She put on a raincoat, a safety helmet, a mask, glasses, and plastic gloves.

She then wrapped the ball of bees in a plastic bag, tied it up lightly, and dumped it into the grass next door.

Since it was drizzling, the bees flew around following the impact.

The woman’s mother then used water to clean up the area where the bees had been.

However, despite the massive ball of bees being removed, a few bees were still on the woman’s clothes drying rack, ETtoday reported.

Netizens question the claim’s accuracy

The video attracted many netizens, who were amazed by the size of the bee swarm.

Some doubted the woman’s claim that the huge beehive had grown on her balcony in just a few days.

They said that the process typically takes a long time, and the woman should have noticed the honeycomb gradually growing on her balcony.

Meanwhile, another netizen advised others to call the agriculture bureau instead of the fire brigade when dealing with bees.

