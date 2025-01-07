‘Stupid, so stingy’: Beggar in M’sia insults woman for giving RM1, makes her cry

Woman called ‘stingy’ for offering beggar RM1

Good deeds don’t always go as expected — in fact, they can sometimes be met with harsh criticism.

This was the case for a woman in Malaysia who was called “stingy” after giving a beggar RM1 (S$0.30).

On Sunday (5 Jan), a Threads user shared her experience of donating RM1 to a man who regularly sat by the sidewalk with an empty container.

After placing the money inside, she walked away, only to look back and witness the beggar’s response.

He took the money out, muttering, “Stupid, so stingy, only one ringgit”, before tossing it back into the container.

‘When I saw that, I cried’

Feeling hurt and unappreciated, the woman recounted her emotions in her post, writing: “When I saw that, I cried.”

“I felt like my one ringgit wasn’t appreciated,” she continued. “I immediately felt insincere, regretted it, and now I don’t want to give charity to anyone anymore.”

Netizens console her & compliment her on kindness

The post has since garnered over 761,000 views and hundreds of comments, with social media users sharing comforting words and support.

One user acknowledged her feelings, pointing out that being kind to those with such attitudes can indeed be frustrating.

Another noted that if they were in the woman’s shoes, they would go back to the beggar and ask for their money back.

“It’s important to teach them the value of that RM1,” they wrote. “After that, I’d give the money to another beggar nearby, letting the first one see it, so they feel regretful for their actions.”

Several also encouraged her to remain kind-hearted and not let negative reactions deter her from continuing to do good deeds in the future.

Another netizen suggested that she consider giving charity to animals, as they don’t take things for granted and genuinely appreciate what they receive.

Also read: Thai beggar found to have S$11k cash & S$39k in bank account after being arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from filrom on Canva and Kanur Ismail on Canva, for illustration purposes only.