Thai beggar found to have S$11k cash & S$39k in bank account after being arrested

Authorities arrest Thai beggar only to find out that she’s cash-rich

A Thai beggar was found to be far from poor after she was arrested on Thursday (12 Dec) night in Bangkok.

Authorities discovered that she possessed more than 300,000 baht (S$11,000) in cash, believed to have been accumulated from begging.

Additionally, her bank book showed a deposit of approximately one million baht (S$39,000).

The beggar — whose identity has not been revealed — was among 12 individuals apprehended when authorities investigated the Sukhumvit area, extending from the Asok intersection to the Nana area.

The operation followed public reports of a large number of beggars operating in the area.

12 beggars arrested including foreign nationals

During the operation, eight Thai nationals were arrested, along with two Cambodians, one Laotian, and one Burmese, for engaging in begging.

An additional charge will be pressed against the four foreign beggars for their illegal entry and stay in the country.

The arrested individuals were handed over to Lumpini Police Station for legal action.

