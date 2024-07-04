Ben Yeo’s Toa Payoh fish soup stall closes down after 9 months due to manpower shortage

Actor Ben Yeo closes Toa Payoh fish soup stall just 9 months after September 2023 opening

Local actor and entrepreneur Ben Yeo has shuttered his Toa Payoh fish soup stall, Tan Xiang Sliced Fish Soup, less than a year after its opening.

A photo of the stall surfaced on the Toa Payoh Makan Places Facebook page on Wednesday (3 July), spreading the news of its closure.

The post has since garnered over 200 comments, with some netizens expressing their disappointment.

Others speculated that challenges such as labour costs and rent may have contributed to the closure.

Speaking to MS News, Yeo explained that the main issue at the Toa Payoh store was a lack of manpower.

To make things easier to manage, he decided to move Tan Xiang Sliced Fish Soup to Kallang Food Centre, where he has another stall, Tan Xiang Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant.

Patrons can find the fish soup stall at his kopitiam in Chai Chee, too.

Yeo added that the Toa Payoh stall was initially a pop-up concept.

He had rented the space from a business partner who previously used it to sell mixed rice.

Address accusations of high prices

The Facebook post about Tan Xiang Sliced Fish Soup’s closure also attracted comments lambasting the high prices and meagre portions.

Tackling these accusations head-on in an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Yeo said: “We are actually quite transparent — you get what you pay for.”

“Most of the time, customers only focus on the price without considering the quality of ingredients,” he elaborated. “When you compare our ingredients and portions, our prices are actually quite reasonable.”

According to Shin Min Daily News, prices for fish soup start at S$6, with an additional 80 cents for noodles or rice.

Besides Kallang and Chai Chee, Yeo has another Tan Xiang Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat branch in Woodlands, along with a modern Cantonese restaurant, Tan Xiang Yuan, at Jalan Besar.

As for future F&B expansion plans, Yeo admitted that he is very tired and intends to take a break for now.

He reassured MS News that he isn’t upset over the closure of the Toa Payoh stall. In fact, he feels less stressed now.

