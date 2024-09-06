Bendemeer Road executive flat sold for S$1.318M, sets new record high for estate

Bendemeer flat also sets new record for most expensive executive unit in Kallang/Whampoa

As HDB property cooling measures took effect last month, another flat has set a resale record, this time in Kallang/Whampoa.

An executive apartment along Bendemeer Road was sold for S$1.318 million, the highest transaction in the estate yet.

Record-breaking Bendemeer flat has 69 years left on lease

The latest record-breaker is located in Block 46 Bedemeer Road, according to HDB resale flat records.

It’s a unit on the 19th to 21st floor of a block whose residents obtained their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 1994, meaning it has only 69 years four months left on its 99-year lease.

As the flat is an executive flat, it has a floor area of 146 square metres (sqm), or 1,572 square feet (sq ft).

That works out to a per square foot (psf) price of about S$838 psf.

Block has 10 preschools within 500m

Besides its spaciousness and high floor, the flat is also undoubtedly attractive due to its location.

According to HDB, Block 46 is 455m away from Blk 69 Geylang Bahru Market And Food Centre and 407m from Kolam Ayer Community Club.

It’s also in between Boon Keng and Geylang Bahru MRT stations, providing access to two different MRT lines.

But the biggest attraction, especially for young families, would be the 10 preschools within 500m from the block, plus one kindergarten.

For older kids, Bendemeer Primary School is just next door to the block.

Bendemeer flat sets record high for estate

The sale of the flat in Block 46, which closed at the end of August, became the highest transaction in Kallang/Whampoa to date, according to real estate portal 99.co.

It also made the unit the most expensive executive apartment in the estate.

Before this, the most expensive resale flat in Kallang/Whampoa was a five-roomer in Block 9 Boon Keng Road that sold for S$1.308 million in June 2024.

That flat, located in a Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) project named City View @ Boon Keng, was between the 37th and 39th floors of the block and had a psf price of S$1,135 psf.

The Bendemeer Road sale thus represents a 30.07% increase in psf, 99.co said.

Besides these two transactions, only one other unit in Kallang/Whampoa has crossed the S$1.3 million benchmark.

That was a four-roomer in Block 8B Upper Boon Keng Road that went for S$1.3 million in October 2023.

That flat was sold for that astonishing price due to its high floor (28th to 30th) featuring unblocked views and close proximity to Kallang MRT station.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.