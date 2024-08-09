Ang Mo Kio executive flat sold for S$1.32M, sets new record high for estate

Ang Mo Kio executive flat beats previous record high for estate less than a month later

Less than a month after a flat set a new all-time high (ATH) in Ang Mo Kio, another executive flat has swiped the crown.

The new most expensive flat in the estate was sold for the astonishing sum of S$1.32 million.

Record-breaking Ang Mo Kio flat has 53 years left on lease

The record-breaker is located in Block 422 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, according to HDB resale flat records.

It’s a unit on the 13th to 15th floor of a block whose residents obtained their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 1979, meaning it has only 53 years seven months left on its 99-year lease.

As the flat is an executive or adjoined flat, it has a floor area of 174 square metres (sqm), or 1,873 square feet (sq ft).

That works out to a per square foot (psf) price of about S$704 psf.

Block is just 206m away from Ang Mo Kio MRT

Besides the bigger space and better view, the flat is also undoubtedly attractive due to its location.

According to HDB, Block 422 is just 206m away from Ang Mo Kio MRT station. The future two-line interchange will be served by the upcoming Cross Island Line and will have an exit next to Block 424, which is just the next block over.

It’s also a short walk from AMK Hub and the bus interchange, as well as 469m from Chong Boon Market And Food Centre.

For young families, there are six childcare centres and two kindergartens within 500m of the block.

Older kids can go to nearby primary schools such as Ang Mo Kio Primary School and Jing Shan Primary School, as well as secondary schools such as Anderson Secondary School and Ang Mo Kio Secondary School.

Nanyang Polytechnic and Anderson Serangoon Junior College are also in Ang Mo Kio, so students living in the block can spend almost their entire school-going years in the same estate.

Ang Mo Kio flat breaks ATH record set in July

The latest sale in Block 422, which was made on 1 Aug, set a new ATH price for the estate, according to real estate portal 99.co.

It also eclipsed the sale of another executive flat in Block 611 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, made in July.

That flat, in the Yio Chu Kang Green project, sold for a staggering S$1.3 million but didn’t hold on to its record for long.

Less than a month later, the flat in Block 422 has overtaken it by S$20,000.

