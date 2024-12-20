3 bicycles block Commonwealth Avenue, PHV driver slams brakes to avoid them & taxi hits 1

PHV driver slams brakes to avoid hitting 3 parked bicycles on Commonwealth Avenue

A private hire vehicle (PHV) driver was forced to slam on the brakes while travelling along Commonwealth Avenue in the early hours of Friday morning (20 Dec) after encountering three stationary bicycles blocking the road.

A photo of the unusual scene was shared by a Facebook user, who provided additional details about the incident.

According to the post, the bicycles, which appeared to belong to two different bike-sharing companies, were parked in front of a bus stop near the turn into Stirling Road.

Sudden stop causes PHV passenger to spill food

At around 2am, the PHV driver, who was ferrying a passenger, noticed three bicycles positioned upright with their kickstands extended, each blocking an entire lane.

To avoid hitting them, the driver slammed on the brakes, causing the passenger to spill food all over the car’s interior.

The OP shared that the driver exited the vehicle to remove the bicycles.

He managed to move two off the road, but before he could reach the third, a taxi failed to stop in time and rammed into it.

Fortunately, the taxi driver appeared uninjured. However, he quickly drove off without checking what he had hit.

The OP speculated that the driver was “probably in shock”.

“This is one of the hazards [PHV] drivers have to deal with on the road [every day],” lamented the Facebook user.

Netizen express anger & shock at prank

Netizens expressed their outrage over the incident, calling out the inconsiderate and potentially dangerous prank.

Many urged the OP to report the incident to the police, fearing the culprits might repeat their actions.

“If they [did] it once, they might do it again,” one commenter warned, suggesting ways to track down those responsible.

Another pointed out that such antics aren’t limited to roads but also occur on pavements, creating obstacles for pedestrians and mobility aid users.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with Lianhe Zaobao that a report has been lodged, and investigations are underway.

MS News has reached out to the Facebook user for further details.

