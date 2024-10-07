‘Not for sale’: Over 200 Bidadari HDB residents hang door signs due to daily real estate agent visits

Bidadari HDB residents hang ‘not for sale’ signs to ward off real estate agents

Residents living in HDB units in the Bidadari area have resorted to hanging signs to deter real estate agents.

The situation occurred in the Alkaff Vista estate, comprising four HDB blocks. These flats have recently completed the five-year Minimum Occupancy Period (MOP) and can now be put up for sale.

In Sept 2024, a five-room HDB unit in the estate sold for S$1.2 million.

Shin Min Daily News also reported the sale of four four-room flats in the area this year with the lowest transaction price at S$937,500.

Given the lucrative market, property agents have allegedly been frequently knocking on doors and inquiring with homeowners in the Alkaff Vista HDB blocks about selling their units.

As such, an estimated 200 residents have hung signs at their doors to ward them off.

“Our dream home is not for sale. Please respect our ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign!” One such example read.

A 35-year-old resident said the agents knocked on their door nearly every day, causing them to hang a sign there.

Some homeowners also left a makeshift mailbox with their sign, allowing flyers to be dropped off.

A resident, Ms Peng (transliterated), said that the signs proved effective, with most agents currently putting out their flyers instead of knocking.

Residents consider high resale prices as good news

Various homeowners expressed their intention to stay in the Bidadari HDBs. They cited reasons such as their children attending nearby schools and amenities such as supermarkets being close by.

20-year-old Mr Li (transliterated) told Shin Min that real estate agents knocked on their doors several times a week.

While he and his parents did not intend to sell their unit for now, he said that the high resale transactions in the area were good news.

“When we plan to sell the house in the future, we hope the prices will have continued to rise.”

Another resident also said she would sell her house but only if an agent offered S$1.5 million for it.

She had allegedly previously received an offer of over S$800,000, over double the price she bought the unit for.

Some real estate agents also used the situation to their advantage. They would provide cards that read “house not for sale” for disinterested homeowners to display.

On the back of these cards would be the agent’s contact number for when the residents change their minds.

