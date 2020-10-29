Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park In The Morning Sunlight Looks Heavenly

For a concrete jungle like Singapore, we’re blessed to have pockets of nature that occasionally give us glimpses of pure beauty. A scene at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio park recently offered a passerby that, as she captured the magnificent sight.

Source

Sharing her photos in Facebook group Nature Society (Singapore), Ms Law transported netizens to a magical realm.

Netizen captures morning scene at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

Facebook user Ms Law was on a morning walk at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on Wednesday (28 Oct) when she chanced upon a breathtaking sight.

As the sunlight bathed the park in the most glorious glow, a green patch with a stream running through it caught her eye.

Source

If not for the HDB flats on the right, one could’ve easily mistaken this as a vast field in some other sunny country.

Here’s another shot that might make that imagination easier.

Source

Fans of “The Hobbit” may even liken the green pastures to Hobbiton, the beautiful movie set in the fields of New Zealand.

All we need are a few cows and sheep to make the view more postcard-worthy.

A glorious sight to wake up to

Since the park is very close to a few blocks of HDB flats, we’re thinking that residents nearby are lucky to wake up to such dazzling views.

Source

Getting up in the morning won’t be so dreadful when you have such a landscape to admire.

Now we understand why Bishan is such a popular estate for those looking for a home.

Lovely to see nature thrive in Singapore

From wild otters to leaves turning brown like in autumn, these little glimpses of Mother Nature’s beauty offer a relief from our modern lifestyle.

Such sights often remind us to pause and admire our surroundings, instead of getting sucked into the daily grind.

Let’s hope Singapore will continue to witness such beautiful sights, so we can experience more of them in our lifetimes.

