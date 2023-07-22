5-Room Bishan HDB Flat Reportedly Sold For S$1.43M, New Record For Resale Unit That Size

5-Room Flat At Natura Loft Bishan Reportedly Sold For S$1.43 Million

Even as we’re dealing with rising living costs, people continue to splurge on their dream homes. Most recently, a buyer reportedly purchased a 5-room HDB flat in Bishan for a staggering S$1.43 million.

The purchase set a new record for the price of five-room resale flats in Singapore, claimed Lianhe Zaobao.

The flat is part of the Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) which means that private developers built it.

Record-breaking Bishan flat sits on high floor

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the flat in question is a 120-square-metre unit somewhere between the 35th and 40th floors of Blk 273B Bishan Street 24.

The address corresponds with Natura Loft, which are blocks of DBSS flats in the area.

Speaking to the Chinese newspaper on Friday (21 July), realtor Ms Lim shared that the original homeowners were a couple in their 30s. They had bought the unit seven years ago and were the second owners.

Intending to move to a private home instead, they managed to sell the flat to a small and medium enterprise (SME) owner in his 50s.

Both parties reportedly signed the Option to Purchase (OTP) in mid-July and the Housing & Development Board (HDB) is reviewing the transaction.

Original listing of S$1.48M attracted at least 10 buyers

While Lianhe Zaobao didn’t include the actual listing, a check online led us to one on PropertyGuru, for a unit that very closely matches their description.

The homeowners had apparently wanted to list the unit for S$1.5 million at first. But when they put it up for S$1.488 million, they purportedly attracted at least 10 parties keen on viewing the flat.

A snapshot of the view from its balcony shows unobstructed scenery as far as the eye can see.

Inside, the walls are largely painted white and the bedrooms appear quite spacious.

Besides its vast floor space, the flat is also within walking distance of Bishan MRT station and bus interchange, as well as Junction 8 mall.

There are plenty of popular schools in the area too, including Catholic High School, Ai Tong School and Kuo Chuan Presbyterian.

Natura Loft Bishan flat breaks 5-room resale price record

Prior to this reported sale, the highest price for a 5-room resale flat was for a unit at The Peak @ Toa Payoh.

In that transaction, the buyer purchased the flat for S$1.42 million.

Therefore, the Natura Loft unit very narrowly beat the price.

The record may not be too surprising, however, as flats at Natura Loft have sold for similarly high price tags multiple times before.

