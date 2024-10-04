Motorcyclist killed after BKE accident in Woodlands, car driver arrested

Motorcyclist killed in accident along BKE on 4 Oct

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car along northbound Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

The incident occurred during the morning rush hour on Friday (4 Oct).

According to 8world News, the motorcycle overturned after hitting a yellow car.

2 lanes cordoned off due to collision

Footage circulating online showed two of the three expressway lanes cordoned off by the police.

Two ambulances were also seen parked near the scene.

The yellow car involved in the accident also sustained considerable damage to its rear.

Motorcyclist succumbed to injuries after BKE accident

Speaking to MS News, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson said they were alerted to the accident at about 8.20am.

The collision occurred along northbound BKE after the Woodlands Avenue 3 exit.

One person was subsequently conveyed to Woodlands Health.

In response to 8world News’s queries, the police revealed that the male rider was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital.

The 47-year-old eventually succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The 42-year-old driver of the car is currently assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Blocks on Telegram.