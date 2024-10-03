4 sent to hospital after accident involving multiple vehicles on the ECP

ECP accident involved multiple vehicles, cars werestacked on top of one another

A multiple-vehicle pile-up on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) resulted in four people being sent to the hospital, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Videos of the apparent chain collision circulated across social media on Thursday (3 Oct), showing at least two cars stacked on top of others.

Three taxis among multiple vehicles involved in ECP accident

A video posted in Telegram, apparently taken in the immediate aftermath of the accident, showed that at least nine vehicles were involved. Three of them were taxis.

Two of the taxis, a yellow CityCab and an SMRT taxi, were at the tail end of the pile-up, having seemingly collided bumper-to-bumper.

In front of them was another car, then two cars stacked on top of two other vehicles.

One of the vehicles being crushed by cars on many sides was a Trans-Cab, which had its doors open and both hood and truck smashed up.

In front of them was a silver car with its front hood caved in.

At the tip of the pile-up was a red Volvo that suffered comparatively minimal damage except for a dented back bumper.

Another video taken a bit later showed a number of people, possibly the occupants of the vehicles involved, surveying the damage.

A video of how the accident developed showed the yellow CityCab taxi driving in the far right lane before colliding with the car in front just as the two cars were pushed up to the top of the stack.

A long line of slow-moving cars was in front of the pile-up, indicating that it may have been the result of some congestion ahead.

ECP accident caused closure of two lanes, congestion

The accident caused two lanes of the ECP to be closed off, according to a photo posted on Reddit.

It showed that traffic cones were placed on the road to divert traffic from the two right-most lanes.

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) Traffic News account on X posted on 5.23pm that the accident occurred on the ECP in the direction towards Changi, before the Tanjong Katong Road exit.

Motorists were advised to avoid lane 1.

Five minutes later, it said the ensuing congestion was already up till the Fort Road exit.

At 5.47pm, LTA advised motorists to avoid lane 2 as well as lane 1.

And at 6.33pm, the congestion stretched all the way to the Ophir Road entrance — a distance of almost 4 km.

There was still congestion on the ECP at 9.09pm — more than 3.5 hours after the accident.

As late as 10.08pm, LTA was still warning motorists to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

Four sent to Raffles Hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF said it was alerted to a road traffic accident at about 5.20pm on Thursday.

The location was along the ECP towards Changi Airport, after the Fort Road exit.

Four people were conveyed to Raffles Hospital, SCDF added.

