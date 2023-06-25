Black Cat Lepaks On Jurong Road & Gives Rider A Scare, He Escorts Feline To Safety

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Rider Comes Across Black Cat On Road & Carries It To Safety

All too often, stray animals meet untimely and tragic ends after becoming the victims of fatal road accidents.

Fortunately, a black cat in Singapore managed to avoid such a fate with the help of a rider in the vicinity.

After nearly running it over on his bike, he stopped to escort it to safety.

Bringing it to one side of the road, the rider nearly instigated a turf war with another feline in the area. He then took it to the other end, before bidding it farewell.

Rider comes across black cat on road

Speaking to MS News, Asyraf Firas aka @dxpemonster on TikTok shared that the encounter occurred at Jurong West Street 25, around 9pm in the evening on Friday (23 June).

He posted a video of his interaction with the cat on TikTok, which starts with him driving his bike across the road.

He then abruptly grinds his vehicle to a halt, having spotted the cat stretched out on a black and yellow speed bump.

Cursing out of fright from the close shave, Mr Asyraf disembarks from the bike and picks the feline up.

Nearly starts turf war in HDB block

While still carrying the cat, he walks over to the side of the road and sets it free in an HDB void deck.

However, both of them freeze when another cat rounds the corner and locks its gaze on them.

Clearly, Mr Asyraf had stumbled across a turf war, which he seems to realise when he says, “Oh no,” before picking up the feline again.

He then brings it to the other end of the road, setting it down gently in the void deck.

Asyraf shared with MS News that when he saw the feline in the middle of the road, he knew the situation might spell danger for both the cat and road users.

“So I knew I had to do something about it,” he said.

Netizens praise rider for prudent action

Footage of the scene has become viral on TikTok, with many cooing over the adorable interaction.

A few users expressed their appreciation for Asyraf, who had made sure to escort the feline to an area of safety.

Some also found it humorous that he had nearly triggered a turf war between the cats while doing so.

Speaking to MS News, Asyraf noted that he never expected the video to quite blow up in the manner it did.

“I thought it should be a normal thing to help any animal or people out of harm’s way,” he said. “But it’s cool.”

A wholesome interaction to brighten our day

With so many fatal road accidents making the headline, it’s heartening to note that at least one animal has managed to avoid such a grisly ending.

Kudos to Asyraf for managing to escort the cat to safety — and avoiding a turf war, at that.

Hopefully, the cat might stick to safer spots from now on, away from rival gangs as well.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.