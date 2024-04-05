All-black Snoopy MoonSwatch to launch in S’pore on 8 April

Black Snoopy Omega-Swatch available in April

Singaporeans are set to spend hours in line again after Omega and Swatch announced their latest drop — the All-black Snoopy MoonSwatch.

As part of their latest collaboration, ‘Mission to the Moonphase – New Moon’ features an all-black timepiece with moon phase displays.

The first Snoopy watch in this collection had an all-white colour scheme to reference the full moon.

According to Swatch, the all-black timepiece will also retail at S$430.

Snoopy Omega-Swatch has all-black colour scheme to reference new moon

Swatch Singapore took to Instagram on Friday (5 April) to announce the launch of their new all-black timepiece.

The watch, a collaboration between Omega and Swatch, will reference the dark side of the new moon.

Similar to the all-white Full Moon watch released late last month, the New Moon timepiece features a Bioceramic case with a cheeky appearance by NASA’s safety ambassador, Snoopy.

The New Moon watch also possesses the same functions as the all-white Snoopy timepiece.

These include the moon phase indicator and Snoopy’s secret message ‘I can’t sleep without a night light!’.

The black timepiece also features unique hands covered in Grade A Super-LumiNova which glows green and blue.

Buyers to be warned of long queues

Ahead of the launch on Monday (8 April), fans of the Snoopy timepiece should be prepared for snaking queues.

A line of almost 150 people formed outside ION Orchard on the launch day of the all-white Snoopy MoonSwatch.

Some camped in line overnight just to get their hands on the timepiece.

A Snoopy fan who was in line during the launch told MS News that he reached the ION Orchard queue at 8am but was unable to get in line.

Security also stopped letting people into the store after the 120th person.

The all-black New Moon timepiece will also land in Swatch stores at Marina Bay Sands and Ion Orchard next Monday (8 April).

