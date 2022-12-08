Blackpink Oreos Coming To S’pore In Feb 2023, Reportedly Has 2 Versions & 10 Photocards

Blackpink Oreos Will Be In Your Area In Feb 2023

Heads up, Blackpink fans in Singapore — the K-pop supergroup won’t just be in your area in 2023, they’ll also be in your Oreos.

Recently, pictures of the sweet collaboration between the quartet and the cookie brand surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy.

According to the pictures, the Blackpink Oreos will come in two versions, black and pink.

There will also be special photo cards featuring shots of the four members in each nine-pack Oreo bundle.

Blackpink Oreos coming to Singapore in Feb 2023

On 1 Dec, the official Instagram account of Oreo Indonesia shared a short clip teasing the collab.

Then, on Wednesday (7 Dec), the account shared a photo of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, proving that #OreoBlackpink is indeed happening.

Oreo’s Thailand page posted the image as well.

Both accounts also put up a launch date schedule for the product in different countries.

According to the schedule, the Blackpink Oreos will be released in Singapore in Feb next year, the same time as Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea.

Indonesia will be the first to get it this month, followed by the Philippines and Thailand in Jan 2023.

Blackpink Oreos reportedly come in black & pink versions

Fans who have already gotten their hands on the Blackpink Oreos have shared images of the pretty packaging on social media.

Here is the pink version of the collab, with a specially designed wrapper taking inspiration from their 2020 album, ‘THE ALBUM’.

Each pack of Oreos also bears a copy of a Blackpink member’s signature.

The black version seems to be more elusive, with hardly any pictures of it on Twitter.

This variation features the same design, just with all the colours inverted from the pink version.

10 photocards to collect

An Insta-worthy snack isn’t all Blinks – that’s the Blackpink fandom name – will get from the Oreo partnership.

Rumour has it that there will be 10 different photocards to collect.

Each member will have two different versions, with two group photocards rounding up the roster.

However, it’s unclear how many packets of Oreos one will have to purchase to get a photocard.

MS News has reached out Mondelez International, which owns Oreo, for more information and will update the article accordingly.

Featured image adapted from @oreo_indonesia on Instagram & @blackpinkbabo on Twitter.