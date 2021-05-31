All Residents At Block 745 Yishun Street 72 To Undergo Mandatory Covid-19 Test

With the continued emergence of new Covid-19 community cases, authorities have been ramping up testing efforts.

On Monday (31 May), Nee Soon GRC MP Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim shared that several cases have been detected at Block 745 Yishun Street 72.

As a result, all residents from the block will have to undergo a swab test on 1 and 2 Jun.

The block’s common areas and surrounding blocks have also been thoroughly disinfected.

Residents to get swabbed

According to the Facebook post, residents living at Block 745 Yishun Street 72 received a message from the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (31 May).

The message informed residents that there have been several Covid-19 cases detected in the block.

As a precautionary measure, all residents in the block will have to undergo a mandatory swab test.

Authorities will conduct testing at the block’s void deck on 1 and 2 Jun.

Common areas at Yishun Block 745 disinfected

Prof Faishal also added that Nee Soon Town Council has already thoroughly cleaned and disinfected common areas at Block 745.

Surrounding blocks have also gone through cleaning.

In a Facebook post, Nee Soon Town Council also assured residents that they would step up on cleaning efforts.

Hope spread of the virus will be curbed

This is the 3rd time MOH is conducting mandatory testing for residents in a block. The other 2 were in Hougang and Pasir Ris.

Kudos to authorities for rolling out testing swiftly. Hopefully, this would mean successfully curb the spread of the virus in the area.

If you’ve visited the area, monitor your health closely and seek medical attention immediately if you develop any symptoms.

