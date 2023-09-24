Fisherman Catches Fish With Vibrant Red Skin & Blue Flesh, It Turns White When Cooked

Fisherman In Alaska Catches Fish With Blue Flesh & Red Skin

A fisherman in the United States encountered a bizarre sight on a recent trip.

He seemingly caught a fish that boasts vibrant red skin and blue flesh that turns white when he cooks it.

The fish is reportedly a rock greenling and tastes like trout.

The fish’s vibrant colours enable them to camouflage into rocky environments underwater. They also possess a bile that dyes their insides blue, even though it does not serve a clear purpose.

Fish has vibrant orange-red skin with black spots & blue stripes

According to Alaska’s News Source, the angler is Joe Chmeleck, owner of The Lodge at Otter Cover in Homer, Alaska.

He caught the fish on Thursday (31 Aug) and posted about his catch on the lodging’s Facebook page that same day.

In the post, he shared pictures of the fish with vibrant hues, which is apparently a rock greenling.

The fish has a vibrant orange-red skin with black spots and blue stripes.

More shockingly, the insides of the fish’s mouth and flesh are a bright shade of blue.

Chmeleck added in the captions that the flesh of the fish turns white when it is cooked.

“Mother nature is incredible,” he remarked.

Turns white when pan-fried in oil

To prove his claim, Chmeleck posted a one-minute video of the fish being pan-fried in oil in the comments of the post.

Indeed, as the fish slowly heats up, the blue starts to get paler before eventually fading.

When done, the fish is fully white and looks like any other cooked fish.

In a statement to Fox News, the fisherman said the rock greenling tastes like trout.

Internal colouring caused by bile, reason behind it unclear

Fox News reported that the vibrant colours of the rock greenling enable them to camouflage into rocky environments underwater.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Donald Arthur told Alaska’s News Source that a green bile called Biliverdin is the reason behind the blue flesh.

Although scientists know where the blue pigment comes from, he said it is still unclear why the fish produces it.

He posited that the bile and the colour could be a result of UV radiation, diet, or genetics.

