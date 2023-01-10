China Releases New Blue Rabbit Stamp For CNY, Creature Has Red Eyes & Human-Like Hands

China Post’s Chinese New Year Blue Rabbit Stamp Design Draws Controversy

As the Lunar New Year draws near, China Post released a set of two unique rabbit stamps to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

However, one of the stamp sets – depicting a blue rabbit with a pen – immediately drew the public’s attention.

Many criticised that the blue rabbit looked “evil” and “horrific”, while others defended the 99-year-old veteran artist Huang Yongyu (黄永玉), who designed it.

Blue rabbit stamp has red eyes & human-like hands

On Thursday (5 Jan), China Post released this year’s special zodiac stamps ahead of Chinese New Year.

One design featured three rabbits running in a circle, symbolising the circle of life as well as family reunion and happiness.

But the stamp design that sparked debate was a blue rabbit with red eyes and human-like hands holding up a pen and letter.

According to Xinhua, ‘blue rabbit’ is pronounced similarly to ‘blueprint’ in Chinese, and the stamp symbolises the blueprint of a new year.

On 5 Jan, long lines were seen at post offices around China as collectors queued to buy the special stamps.

Despite the controversy, the blue rabbit stamp sold out both online and offline in less than an hour.

Taobao, the online shopping platform where the stamps completely sold out, also organised a ceremony to launch the stamps.

During the event, the blue rabbit even appeared as a life-size mascot character, much to the horror of some.

Netizens debate over rabbit stamp

The sold-out blue rabbit stamps generated a heated debate on Weibo, with some nicknaming it the “Omicron Rabbit”.

Many felt that the rabbit looked demonic, like a rabbit from hell.

Others felt that artistry aside, the blue rabbit did not suit the occasion of Chinese New Year.

Nonetheless, some defended the artist behind the stamp, Mr Huang Yongyu, saying this was his typical style of work.

The netizen also praised the stamp for being outstanding and exceptional.

Artist also drew first Chinese New Year stamp in 1980

Interestingly, the artist who came up with the blue rabbit is 99-year-old Huang Yongyu, who designed his first Chinese New Year stamp in 1980, the first year China Post started releasing zodiac stamps.

As it was the Year of the Monkey back then, he designed a more traditional-looking monkey.

Mr Huang later shared in a livestream that the red-eyed blue rabbit was meant to be fun and celebratory.

He had hoped that the design would make people happy.

The video garnered over 12 million views on Weibo, intensifying debates.

But the unique design still left some unsatisfied, with one person commenting on the livestream that it did not make them happy.

Nonetheless, given Mr Huang’s usual satirical cartoon-like style of drawings, some felt that the stamp’s designs did not come as a surprise as it was all part of his humour.

Featured image adapted from @mcnewzdealaha on Twitter and Weibo.