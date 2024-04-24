BlueSG car crosses 3 lanes to exit KPE then reenters expressway abruptly

BlueSG car drives dangerously along KPE on 23 April

On Tuesday (23 April), the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page posted a video of a concerning traffic incident involving a BlueSG car along KPE.

The vehicle can be seen cutting across three lanes to exit the expressway before re-entering the expressway abruptly.

Netizens have called out the driver for their reckless driving.

BlueSG car swiftly crosses 3 lanes and abruptly reenters KPE

Based on the surroundings, the incident took place along southbound KPE near exit 9A towards Tampines Road, Tampines Avenue 10, and Hougang Town.

SGRV stated in the accompanying caption that the incident took place on Tuesday (23 April).

In the dashcam footage, a BlueSG car was seen cutting behind a black vehicle, speedily crossing three lanes on the expressway without signalling.

The vehicle travelled briefly along one of the exit lanes before seemingly having a change of heart — the driver swerved back into the expressway, crossing the chevron markings without signalling.

Thankfully, the BlueSG vehicle did not collide with any other vehicles.

Driver called out for recklessness

After viewing the video, many Facebook users called out the driver of the BlueSG car for their reckless behaviour.

Others urged the traffic police to investigate the incident.

With the fatal Tampines accident fresh on their minds, some netizens were outraged by the driver’s reckless driving.

MS News has reached out to BlueSG for comment.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.